This whole Zombieland 2 business is getting more interesting by the minute. We first reported just a few weeks ago that the long-awaited sequel may actually be getting ready to shoot and be released next year, according to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who made the reveal during the Deadpool 2 press tour. Just yesterday we got word of a possible test screening being held by the studio for the movie, implying that they had somehow managed to already shoot the movie in secret. Now, things have become even more curious as the test screening in question has been canceled by Sony following news of the screening being leaked and spread around online.

Studios generally hold test screenings in order to gauge audience reaction to a movie ahead of its release. Often times, they will take the comments made by those audiences into consideration and potentially make changes or do some reshoots in order to get it in better shape. That being the case, they also like these test screenings to remain a secret most of the time and those who see them agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement before watching the movie.

With that in mind, it actually makes sense that they decided to cancel this screening. The title displayed on the invite to the screening that was making the rounds online was Zombieland 2: Double Tap. Was this some sort of red herring used to cover up the scent of the movie that was actually going to be test screened? Perhaps. But if that's the case, why did Sony cancel the event? It's certainly curious and worth thinking a bit more about, especially if you've been waiting impatiently to see a sequel to Zombieland for nearly a decade.

Bloody Disgusting got their hands on what seems to be an actual image of the invite, and cancellation which you can see below.

One of the biggest issues in getting the movie off the ground in the years since the original was released is the busy schedule of its cast. Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone went on to become incredibly successful and have both kept their plates very full. Woody Harrelson has always worked a lot, but he's been especially in-demand over the last handful of years. Abigail Breslin hasn't been quite as busy it would seem, but it's still another piece of the puzzle that needed to be fit into place. Point being, there were a lot of moving parts that were difficult to fit together.

Taking that into account, it seems downright crazy to think that Sony was somehow able to not only get them all together, but to film an entire sequel in secret without anyone knowing about it or without anything leaking online. If they can pull this off, it'll be some straight-up J.J. Abrams level stuff. Unfortunately, if the studio did actually film Zombieland 2 in secret and were planning to drop it on us unexpectedly, the cat may be out of the bag. It will be very interesting to see what happens next.