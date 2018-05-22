Zombieland 2 may finally be coming our way next year and some alleged plot details for the long-awaited sequel have arrived online. Before going any further, we must caution that these details are coming from an unverified source. There is no backing as of this time to prove that they are in any way legit. That said, if they do turn out to be true, it sounds like this sequel is going to take the zombie genre to places it's never been before.

These details come from a source who reported them to Splash report. Firstly, the title of the movie is said to be Zombieland Too. Apparently, at least for part of the movie, the idea of a world that suffered a zombie invasion suddenly finding themselves in a world without zombies will be explored. Here's what the source had to say about it.

"Zombieland Too opens with a question. What would happen if we ran out of zombies? An interesting concept, one that hasn't been explored in any film of the genre thus far. The way the film approaches answering the question is both hilarious and depressing. The change from 'zombies' to 'no zombies' can be considered as big as the change from 'no zombies' to 'zombies.' It's such a dramatic transformation to one's routine, what they consider normal, that it fundamentally alters their mentality. Boredom and apathy seep into each person's psyche, slowly growing discontent with one another until they reach an inevitable boiling point."

It's certainly an interesting concept and a good way to justify the decade that has passed since the first Zombieland movie was released. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently teased that the sequel could shoot next year and be released in October, with the original cast returning. These plot details reaffirm that, as well as introducing some new cast members and, as bizarre as it may sound, super zombies.

"The main plot of Zombieland Too follows the gang as they attempt to find Little Rock after she ran away with an individual (unnamed due to spoilers). Columbus, Tallahassee, and Wichita embark on a journey that takes them all the way across the country to hopefully save LR from certain death. You know how earlier I mentioned zombies were now extinct in Zombieland? I lied. You see, while the regular, lumbering creatures from the first film have no interest in humans anymore, rendering them essentially extinct, they have been replaced by Super Zombies, giant, muscular, incredibly tough beings that are only able to be killed through a headshot. A horde of these super-zombies has been migrating from city to city, destroying everything in its wake. And it's up to the gang to finally put an end to this bloodshed, or face extinction themselves."

Zombieland 2, in some way shape or form, has been in the works for some time. It's entirely possible that these details came from an earlier draft of the script that no longer has any actual weight to it. That is, if they're legit at all. If they are, it sounds like this movie could be effectively nuts. Will it run the risk of going off the rails? Maybe, but there may be a lot of fun to be had. This comes to us courtesy of Splash Report.