10 years after the original hit theaters, we've finally got the first trailer for Zombieland Double Tap. Sony Pictures decided to skip out on presenting at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but many thought they'd be releasing the first footage from their highly-anticipated, post-apocalyptic sequel online during the big event. That didn't happen. Instead, they waited a week, and now we have it! This has been a long time coming and, after a whole lot of talk, we finally have hard evidence that this movie is finally coming our way. And it will be here in just a few short months.

Fans have been waiting, one could argue ever since the credits rolled on the first Zombieland, for a sequel. It's taken a lot longer than many would have liked, but better late than never certainly seems to apply in this case. The benefit of waiting for so long is that it gives us a chance to see what the world looks like a decade into a zombie apocalypse. We're not just picking up right where things left off when Columbus and the gang left Pacific Playland. A lot had happened in the years that followed. A lot has changed. Yet, humankind hasn't been able to eradicate the zombie problem. That's still a nagging issue.

Related: Zombieland 2 Poster Takes on #10YearChallange, Title Finally Revealed

The entire core cast is returning for the follow-up. This includes Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, Emma Stone as Wichita, Abigail Breslin as Little Rock and Woody Harrellson as Tallahassee. New cast members include Luke Wilson (Old School), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) and Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters). A large reason for the long delay had to do with getting all of the old cast members back together. In the last decade, they've all become major stars who have been very busy, which has made it challenging to get them all back on the same movie set.

Behind the scenes, Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the original, is back in the director's chair. It doesn't hurt matters, at least from the studio's perspective, that Fleischer most recently directed Venom, which went on to become a much bigger than expected hit, bringing in $856 million worldwide. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returned to pen the screenplay. Since the first movie, they've become two of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood, largely thanks to their work on the Deadpool movies. In any event, the entire original team is back to try and recapture the magic.

Released in 2009, Zombieland asserted itself as a modern horror/comedy classic. Critics and audiences alike responded well to it, as the movie currently holds a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also did quite well at the box office, bringing in $109 million worldwide. Will the sequel be able to replicate that success? We'll find out when Zombieland 2: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself.