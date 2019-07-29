We've waited nearly a decade, but Zombieland: Double Tap is finally making its way to theaters this fall. The entire core cast from the original, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrellson and Abigail Breslin are all returning, as is director Ruben Fleischer. The question is, will this be the end of it? Or is Zombieland 3 on the table? It very well could be, but that all depends on how audiences respond.

Sony finally released the first Zombieland: Double Tap teaser trailer last week and the internet responded, it seemed, rather kindly to the return of Tallahassee and the gang. If the movie performs at the box office, Ruben Fleischer isn't ruling out another return to the zombie apocalypse. It just may take them another decade to get around to it. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about it in a recent interview.

"We have to see how this one's received and if that's something audiences would want. But I think we all had so much fun making this one, we'd be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody's just the healthiest guy there is, he's going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, 'til the end of time."

Assuming Zombieland 2 does the trick at the box office, it's unlikely fans will want to wait another 10 years for another entry. However, Emma Stone and the rest of the cast have become intensely busy in the years since the original movie was released. So it may well take a decade to get everyone's schedules to line up again.

The sequel will see the original cast members a decade after the events of the first movie making their way to the White House. Newcomers include Rosario Dawson as Nevada, Zoey Deutch as Madison, Avan Jogia as Berkely, Luke Wilson as Albuquerque and Thomas Middleditch as Flagstaff. As for why it took so long to get this sequel going in the first place? Ruben Fleischer had this to say.

"The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things. I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn't figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right."

Original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the Deadpool franchise, returned to pen the screenplay. Will they need to cook up another idea to bring the gang back together yet again in a few years? Time will tell. Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theaters on October 18. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.