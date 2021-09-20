Tallahassee's days in the zombie apocalypse might continue. Back in 2019, Woody Harrelson debuted as the fan favorite zombie hunter in the original Zombieland, a zom-com exploring the lighter side of the undead rising. He reprised the role a decade later for Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, years after it seemed that there wouldn't be another Zombieland movie. So could a part three be in the mix?

Recently, Harrelson was interviewed by Ash Crossan of Screen Rant to help promote his upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He was asked about the future of Tallahassee in a possible Zombieland 3, but as of now, there's nothing official that's in the works. Even so, Harrelson makes it clear he's happy to head back into Zombieland if the opportunity arises, as he really love the cast and crew he's worked with on those movies.

"I haven't heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I'm saying is I'm open to it. And Ash [Crossan], if there's anything you can do to make it happen, I would be most grateful."

Ruben Fleischer directed Zombieland using a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Along with Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, the zombie movie stars Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as survivors in a zombie apocalypse taking a road trip across the Southwestern United States in seek of sanctuary. It was a pretty big hit at the box office, so there had been early plans to do a sequel. It just took ten years to finally see those plans come to fruition. The experience was worth it for Woody Harrelson, who was laughing all day on the set.

The gang was all back together for the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. Fleischer returned to direct with Reese and Wrenick co-writing the script with David Callaham. Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch also starred. Because the sequel still happened after so many years, and in spite of each of the main stars having such busy schedules, the possibility is always there for Zombieland 3 to happen at some point as well. It just remains to be seen if that will also take another ten years.

"I think we all had so much fun making this one, we'd be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland," director Ruben Fleischer said while promoting Double Tap. "Although, I will say, Emma Stone said she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody Harrelson's just the healthiest guy there is, he's going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, 'til the end of time. ... I can't imagine a better way to look forward to my future than knowing that every 10 years I get to hang out with those guys and make a movie with them again."

Fleischer has also teased a standalone movie starring Zoey Deutch as Madison, but there's no new Zombieland in active development at this point. As for Zombieland 3, maybe that will come out in 2029. In the meantime, you can always play the Zombieland VR video game.