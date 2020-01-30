Remember to limber up and beware of bathrooms, as Woody Harrelson (Venom), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Abigail Breslin (Scream Queens) and Emma Stone (La La Land) return to the United States of Zombieland ten years after their first undead adventure for Ruben Fleischer's long-awaited Zombieland Double Tap which is out now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

In honor of the home video release of Zombieland Double Tap, we're giving away a prop used by Woody Harrelson in the film! To be eligible for our giveaway, follow us on Instagram and tag a friend in the Insta post (embedded below). We'll choose a winner from the comments at random and let you know if you won!

"This Babylon Battle Sketch was one of several used in the production of Zombieland: Double Tap by the character "Tallahassee" as played by Woody Harrelson."

Experience an all-new adventure with some of your favorite zombie apocalypse survivors, as well as newcomers Rosario Dawson (TV's The Defenders), Zoey Deutch (TV's The Politician), Luke Wilson (Old School), Avan Jogia (Shaft), and Thomas Middleditch (TV's Silicon Valley).

Set one decade after the events of the first film, Zombieland Double Tap finds Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Wichita (Emma Stone) working together as a well-oiled, zombie-killing machine with a new home in the now-vacant White House. These four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

In addition to the film's on-screen reunion, Zombieland Double Tap brings back several fan-favorites behind the camera as well. Director Ruben Fleischer returns to the Zombieland universe after the blockbuster debut of Venom in 2018, directing a script penned by original Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, in addition to Dave Callaham, solidifying Zombieland Double Tap as an event ten years in the making.

The bonus materials for Zombieland Double Tap include audio commentary by Ruben Fleischer, a hilarious blooper reel, nine alternate & extended scenes, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes diving into the making of Zombieland 2 and more!

Zombieland Double Tap Bonus Features are massive:

• Alternate & Extended Scenes

• "The Beast is Gone": Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee.

• "Van Rides": A vehicle says a lot about a person.

• "Would of Never Met": Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie • apocalypse.

• "In Bed": Tallahassee's still got it!

• "Breakfast at Babylon": Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation.

• "Car Ride": Road trips were made for family bonding.

• "Melting Gun": Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend.

• "There's a Party Tonight": I don't want to hang out with a bunch of hippies.

• "Alternate Proposal": Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.

• "The Doppelgangers": From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.

• "The Rides of Zombieland": From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.

• "Rules of Making a Zombie Film": It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!

• "Making Babylon": Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.

• "New Blood": Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.

• "Single Take Doppelganger Fight": Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

• "Zombieland Ad Council"

Zombieland Double Tap has a runtime of approximately 99 minutes and is rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. The IMAX® Enhanced 4K Ultra HDTM edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X® audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.