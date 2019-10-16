Ten years was definitely worth the wait. Zombieland Double Tap returns with the same infectious humor and fantastic characters that made the original a hit. Director Ruben Fleischer takes a winning formula, sprinkles in a few hilarious new additions, and serves up a raucous adventure sure to satisy an eager fan base. The zombie genre has been boring as hell across the board. Zombieland: Double Tap is a shot of much needed adrenaline and creativity.

The story picks up a decade later with the characters still together. They've become an irreverent family. Bickering nonstop, but always looking out for each other. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) wants them to find a home and finally settle down. They decide to hang their shingles at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, otherwise known as The White House. Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) loves the president's pad. He and Columbus couldn't be happier with their stately choice.

Wichita (Emma Stone) and her younger sister, Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), do not share the enthusiasm. They start to feel trapped by the domestic situation. Wichita panics when Columbus tries to take their relationship to the next level. Little Rock desperately yearns for a boyfriend, and to party with people her age. She's tired of being the baby in the group. The sisters make a rash decision to run away. When Columbus and Tallahassee go searching after them, they encounter another, incredibly annoying survivor (Zoey Deutch).

The apocalypse has not remained status quo. The zombies have evolved into different categories of brain munchers. No spoilers here, but they add an entirely new dimension to the bloody carnage. Killing the undead has become a vastly more difficult feat. Columbus brands the upgrades with clever nicknames. His thoughts pop up on screen like the original. Rule number one remains "cardio", followed by the equally important "double tap"; but there are many new additions. The rise of complex zombies have spawned a long list of survival dictums; as well as clever and exciting ways to shred them.

The cast continues to be a laugh riot. Their wonderful chemistry amplified by a slew of hysterical new characters. Zoey Deutch is a newbie stand out. She nearly steals the show as Madison. Her dumb blonde stereotype will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter. A romantic triangle subplot between her, Columbus, and Wichita is comedic gold. The script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Dave Callaham gives every character moments to shine. The result is an endearing ensemble that you totally root for.

Zombieland: Double Tap has no dull moments. The film flies by with a breezy, immensely entertaining pace. The overall plot is wafer thin, but that's not what drives the narrative. The character interactions fuel the gags. There are no down beats because of constant engagement. Zombieland: Double Tap never takes itself seriously, or becomes bogged down with extraneous details. Two old school cameos are fun surprises. Stick around during and after the credits. Zombieland: Double Tap is produced by Pariah and distributed by Columbia Pictures.

