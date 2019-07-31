GameMill Entertainment and High Voltage Software have announced Zombieland Double Tap video game Road Trip, which will tie-in to the events of the upcoming movie sequel. It's been a decade since we last encountered the likes of Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock in the first Zombieland. Now, with the long-awaited follow-up mere months away, fans have even more reason to be excited as they will be able to get in on the action personally with this new game.

The video game is described as a top-down, two-stick shooter. Players will be able to play as the actual characters from the movie and will have the ability to unlock new characters from Zombieland 2. It will also feature 16 different unique zombie times, as well as Zombie Kill of the Week objectives, and other elements that help tie it firmly to the universe of the movies. A trailer, sadly, hasn't made its way online just yet. However, the developer did release this description.

"Use your special abilities, an arsenal of weapons and the essential Zombieland rules for survival to stay alive against huge numbers of uniquely grotesque and dangerous undead monstrosities in Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip's story-based campaign mode, wave-based horde mode, and ongoing daily and weekly challenges."

Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip allows for single-player or co-op mode, with up to four players. Several stills were released online, which give an idea of how the carnage will unfold. Players will be wandering through various environments littered with zombies and will have to shoot said zombies with whatever heat they happen to be packing. It seems simple enough, yet has the potential to be highly entertaining.

The game will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. So gamers of any type should have no issue getting their hands on this one. A listing on Best Buy's website has the game retailing for $39.99 currently. Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip is set to arrive on October 15, just several days ahead of the movie's release on October 18. It's possible the game's story mode could contain mild spoilers for the sequel. It's also likely later DLC and weekly challenges will further explore elements of the sequel once people have had the chance to see it.

As for the movie itself, the entire core cast is returning, including Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrellson and Abigail Breslin. Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is also returning to direct, working from a script by original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool). The trailer was recently released online, which was met with open arms by the internet. The original went on to become something of a modern horror/comedy classic, so, understandably, people are eager to return for further zombie carnage. Be sure to check out the screenshots from the game, as well as the box art, from GameMill Entertainment for yourself below.

Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip is coming to #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/F6sOowfwiA — Nintendo Switch (@NinSwitchNews) July 30, 2019