Sony has released a new set of Zombieland Double Tap character posters and a fresh TV spot. It's been ten years since we last saw Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin together on the big screen. The crew are back and this time around, they are going to have some help with addition of new characters played by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia. The new TV spot for the sequel introduces Eisenberg's Columbus to Deutch's Madison.

Much of the latest Zombieland: Double Tap TV spot is made up from previously seen footage from trailers and the behind-the-scenes featurette. Zoey Deutch's Madison seems to get a lot screen time in the new look at the sequel as Jesse Eisenberg's Columbus almost shoots her, mistaking her for a zombie. It appears that Deutch's character isn't the sharpest tool in the shed, as Woody Harrelson's Tallahassee explains at the end of the TV spot. With that being said, she seems pretty calm about the whole zombie situation.

As for the Zombieland: Double Tap character posters, we see Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are featured in their own brightly colored images. Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia get their own posters too, but Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch double up for theirs. Everybody is armed with weapons or ammo in the character posters, except for Deutch, who is giving the peace sign and Jogia, who is holding a guitar. The new addition to the sequel's cast already look like they fit in quite nicely with the original group in terms of comedic performance.

Zombieland: Double Tap takes our heroes to the White House and through the heartland as the four slayers face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie. They come across a few new human survivors and it looks like things will be pretty rocky for a time. With that being said, the focus is on the original four, who are going through some growing pains with their makeshift family. So far, it looks like fans of the first installment are going to be pretty happy with the sequel.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters in North America on October 18th. The sequel is expected to earn between $24 million and $34 million during its opening weekend, which could see it overtaking Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The first installment hit theaters in 2009 and it was a surprise hit at the box office, going on to earn over $100 million globally. Along with the returning cast, original director Ruben Fleischer (also fresh off the success of Venom) and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) also came back to take on Zombieland: Double Tap. You can check out the character posters below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Twitter account. The TV spot can also be found below.