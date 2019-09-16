Sony has released a new look at Zombieland Double Tap. The vignette takes us behind-the-scenes as the cast talks about being excited to be back together again. "I loved being back with everyone. It just kind of feels like getting to hang out with my buddies again," says Emma Stone. Fans were shocked to hear that the sequel was actually happening after years of teasing and rumors. Now, we're about a month away from the movie hitting theaters and the gang looks like they have all learned some new survival tricks.

Jesse Eisenberg says, "I think we figured out what was working well in the first one, and capitalized on it for this one." Zombieland: Double Tap does look like they took everything fans loved about the original and expanded upon it, which is even evident in the brief bits of promotional material. "It felt like it would be a fantastic standalone movie, even if it wasn't associated with the first one," adds Eisenberg.

Zombieland: Double Tap will feature the return of stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. In addition, the sequel also features new characters played by Thomas Middleditch, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Luke Wilson. Dawson says, "You're coming into a family experience, and so, I feel really lucky that I was able to tap into that," when talking about joining the cast for the sequel. While the cast talks about coming back, we're treated to footage from the most recent trailer, along with some sneak peeks behind-the-scenes where the cast and crew are all smiles.

One person who isn't spotted in the Zombieland: Double Tap vignette is Bill Murray. The iconic actor had a very memorable cameo in the first installment and fans have been wondering if he could return, even though he was killed. Director Ruben Fleischer would not confirm nor deny the return of Bill Murray, but he did tease that fans should make sure they stick around until the very end. While this is far from a confirmation, it will certainly get fans to sit all the way through the credits to see what Fleischer is referring to.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18th, which is just in time for the tenth anniversary of the first installment. The first movie was a box office success, earning $100 million globally off of an initial $24 million budget. It also went on to earn over $55 million on home media as of 2015. Anticipation is high for the sequel and it looks like fans of the original are going to be really into the changes that have been made, along with the familiarity of their favorite characters back to take on some zombies. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can check out the vignette below, thanks to the Sony Pictures YouTube channel.