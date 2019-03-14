It's been a long tome coming, but Zombieland Double Tap is finally happening. For real. Zombieland was released 10 years ago. Can you believe it? Seems like just yesterday when we were introduced to the intriguing, and quite funny characters that inhabited the first filmscape.

The movie was very, very well received. It even got 90% on the Tomato meter, and that's no easy feat! A lot has happened in the real world since Zombieland was released last decade, however Zombies will never change. This is why even though it's been a long time, I think people will be excited to see yet another movie featuring the ever present pop culture monsters that we all seem to love so much.

This time around we once again get to see the loveable cast of Zombieland in a "sequel" called Zombieland: Double Tap. One of the stars of the movie, Woody Harrelson was making the rounds at SXSW to promote his new Netflix film, The Highwaymen, and ended up talking about Double Tap. Apparently, Woody Harrelson has been 'literally laughing all day long' on the Zombieland sequel shoot. Yep, laughing all day long on the set. Not sure what is happening over there on set, but I would love to be there myself! Here is the direct quote.

"What we've shot so far, I'm really impressed with. Getting to hang out with these guys - Emma, and Abbie, and Jesse, and Ruben - I feel so lucky, really, really lucky. You know, it's literally laughing all day long, and that's your job. Like, my job is, I laugh all day long? It seems unbelievable. So, I feel really lucky right now."

Sounds like a lot of fun to me. His actor buddies, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin are all reprising their roles, with Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson and Rosario Dawson joining them in the new installment. Jesse Eisenberg also sounded off about working on the film, but he seemed to be a little more serious on the set.

"It's going really well. Just resting on our laurels and really cocky [laughs]. No, the opposite. We're working so hard. It's one of these movies that, people loved it for personal reasons. So it's not just a big hit movie. People love it for personal reasons so you want to make sure it's as funny and as personal as the other one."

Zombieland Double Tap looks to be just as fun as the original with the Zombie killers ranging all the way from the heartland to the White House. The Zombies have evolved a bit since the last movie, so they display characteristics that they did not have in the first flick. Woody, Jesse and all the other Zombie killers have to deal with Zombies of course, but their biggest challenge may be dealing with each other, not the undead.

The guys who wrote Zombieland, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, return to writing duties in the new film. This one should be fun. This latest story comes from Entertainment Weekly.