The post-apocalyptic zombie comedy Zombieland from back in 2009 gave a refreshing take on the often overused undead trope, providing a miuch-needed dose of both horror and comedy in a world overrun by the walking dead. One of the movie's most memorable moments comes in the form of a surprise cameo by former Ghostbuster Bill Murray, but now, some script pages have emerged showing how this scene could have played out had the filmmaker's original choice taken on the role.

Due to screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick not being entirely certain that they would be able to get Murray for the cameo, they ended up developing many iterations with many different stars. One features the late, great, dirty dancing Patrick Swayze, and now that version of the script has been revealed in full.

The idea of Patrick Swayze starring in the movie has been known for some time, but this is the first time we have gotten an idea of what the scene would have involved.

The script features different names for some of the characters, with Woody Harrelson's Tallahassee being originally named Albuquerque, with Columbus going by Flagstaff, and Little Rock being named Stillwater. The script though maintains Woody Harrelson's character leading the group around the mansion before expressing his adoration for Patrick Swayze and proclaiming that the actor has been his hero since seeing The Outsiders as a kid.

Similarly to the movie, the group then searches the house, clearing it of zombies, with Columbus/Flagstaff pairing off with Little Rock/Stillwater, and Tallahassee/Albuquerque going with Wichita. They each discover that Swayze is a big fan of his own work, and, upon discovering a potter's wheel and some clay, Tallahassee/Albuquerque then gets a special opportunity to reenact a very well-known scene from Ghost in Patrick Swayze's house.

Much like the Bill Murray scene, a mysterious figure approaches from behind, and it is then revealed to be Swayze, with the script describing him as "Now zombified. Horrifying. Tight jeans. Tank top. And early-stages mullet. For so many reasons...Flagstaff SCREAMS."

Whilst in Swayze's house the gang also watches Roadhouse on his television and listens to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack on his stereo. Both the movie and music are already in the players when our heroes arrive, once again suggesting that Swayze is possibly his own biggest fan.

The scene sounds equally as brilliant as the one that eventually did happen with Bill Murray, and it is great to see how things could have turned out. Unfortunately, Swayze was not available for the movie, hence it going to Murray, but the writers did consider a variety of other celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Bacon, The Rock, Mark Hamill, and Joe Pesci. Perhaps over the next few weeks, we might get an insight into those as well.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were kind enough to release these unused script pages in order to provide some light relief to all those who are currently under self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This comes to us from Paul Wernick's official Twitter account.