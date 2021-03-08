Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and XR Games are proud to announce Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever; an exciting new VR game set in the Zombieland universe, releasing this Spring for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and later for PlayStation VR.

Inspired by light-gun games of the 90s and the racing games of today, Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever rewards skill, speed and accuracy with addictive gameplay, a range of powerful weapons and an exciting new Adrenaline system.

Fans of the hit 'Zombieland' movie franchise can step into VR to join Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock as our four heroes roll up in Silicon Valley to launch a new kind of product; a zombie-killing race course called the Zombieland Invitational.

Survive ferocious zombies and enjoy the dystopian humour of Zombieland as Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock train you to run the fastest, most dangerous zombie-killing race course ever devised - the Zombieland Invitational!

'Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever' combines classic arcade light-gun shooting with split- second racing mechanics. Two quick headshots turn the world slow, giving players more time to rack up combos, get faster times and claw their way to the top of the leaderboards with awesome weapons, powerful upgrades and head-popping, clock- stopping, zombie-killing arcade action!

Holing up in the best tech billionaire's mansion they can find, they accidentally save YOU, a zombie apocalypse survivor living in the mansion's panic room. That's when they decide to train you to become the most badass zombie killer of all time. Play hard and earn their respect to unlock weapons, challenges, upgrades and perks!

But just killing zombies isn't gonna hack it. This is a racing sport and to be the best you've got to kill in style. That's where our Adrenaline system kicks in. Nail two quick headshots in a row and adrenaline slows down time - making you faster! Line up your next shot, keep the combo going, and pop those zombie heads! The longer your combo, the faster your time - and fractions of a second count in the Zombieland Invitational!

So get out there and start chaining headshots, blasting weapons and bossing your way through eminently blastable Silicon Valley locations. Set record times, challenge friends, then take on the leaderboards - WORLDWIDE.

Unique features of the game include:

Join the crew - Get trained up by Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock to take on the undead.

Adrenaline system - Two headshots in a row makes the world slow, use it to your advantage!

Global leaderboards - Challenge your friends, beat their times and climb the global leaderboards.

Powerful weapons - Unlock shotguns, revolvers, assault rifles and more to find your ideal loadout.

Upgrade your arsenal - Improve your weapons with powerful upgrades and perks.

The Zombieland Invitational - Take your skills, weapons, upgrades and perks into the fastest, most dangerous zombie killing race course ever devised.

Built for VR from the ground up - Bringing light-gun shooters back from the dead, and into your home

"With this VR game, we're bringing the zombie apocalypse right to you in a totally new way while preserving the humor and wit of the hit movie franchise. Now 'Zombieland' fans can feel what it's like to stare down an onslaught of Zombie hordes and make split-second gameplay decisions in order to blast their way to survival.," said Jake Zim, SVP, virtual reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "The team at XR Games not only retained the action, characters and humor of what made the films so successful, but they've given fans a new way to become part of the 'Zombieland' universe."

"Being trusted with bringing an iconic Sony Pictures franchise to life is extra rewarding and exciting when you're a huge fan of Zombieland", says Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. "The Zombieland world is a no-nonsense kind of place, and to this end we've made one of the purest shooting games for VR. We hand crafted the content, upping replayability, and incorporated mechanics from racing games such as time splits so you know exactly how well you're doing. It's about practising 'til you're perfect. Your speed and accuracy with each shot is imperative to score the fastest time (pro tip: remember the Navy SEALs quote - slow is smooth and smooth is fast). And your performance is being assessed via the witty banter of Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock. They're not gentle with their opinions!"

About Zombieland (2009)

Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) has made a habit of running from what scares him. Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) doesn't have fears. If he did, he'd kick their ever-living ass. In a world overrun by zombies, these two are perfectly evolved survivors. But now, they're about to stare down the most terrifying prospect of all: each other.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Produced by Gavin Polone. Executive Producers are Ezra Swerdlow, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

About Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham. Produced by Gavin Polone, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, Rebecca Rivo, Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad serve as executive producers. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Luke Wilson.