On December 18th, 2016, the Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor (Sári Gábor) passed away at the age of 99. Here we are five years later and she is just now being laid to rest. So why five years later is she just now being buried? Well in true Zsa Zsa fashion...she had to take a little trip first.

Something that would make Robin Leech a little jealous. When Zsa Zsa passed away, the Hollywood icon was cremated and her ashes were placed in a very lavish urn. But that wasn't all, and certainly not enough for this Hollywood superstar. Unlike most people, her ashes got to go for one last first class joy ride that was fitting for the late actress's fancy lifestyle. The ashes were flown first class on a multi-stop international flight complete with champagne and caviar.

Zsa Zsa Gabor's ninth (and final husband,) Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt told Reuters about the trip, "She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class. She had her Champagne, caviar."

Von Anhalt, who was married to the star from 1986 until she died at age 99 in 2016, had the task of accompanying her urn on the transatlantic flight, carrying three-quarters of his late wife's ashes from Los Angeles, where one-quarter of her remains, to London, then Germany, before ultimately bringing her to her final resting place in Budapest.

He later explained, "She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here, too. That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will." In her will, Gabor stipulated that she wished to be buried in her place of birth. Once they landed and arrived in Budapest, Von Anhalt also hosted an event that he described as a "celebration of life. He made it very clear that this was not a funeral," per Gabor's wishes," which included a live performance from a gypsy band and dozens ( I mean dozens) of her favorite yellow and pink roses.

Zsa Zsa Gabor began her stage career in Vienna and was crowned Miss Hungary in 1936. She moved from Hungary to the United States in 1941 and became one of the most sought-after actress of her time. In her personal life away from her acting career, Gabor was known for her lavish Hollywood lifestyle, her glamorous personality, and her numerous marriages. In total, Gabor had nine husbands, including hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and actor George Sanders. This became a running joke with late night talk show hosts and stand up comedians.

She was once quoted as saying, "Men have always liked me and I have always liked men. But I like a mannish man, a man who knows how to talk to and treat a woman-not just a man with muscles." Gabor also graced the small screen on many different shows and television specials like California Girls, The Munsters Today, It's Gary Shandling's Show and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.﻿ And just to be clear, no she was not in Green Acres, that was her sister Eva Gabor. May Zsa Zsa Gabor forever Rest in Peace.